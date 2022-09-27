Business 248 aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has registered 248 aircraft under Vietnamese nationality so far this year, up six from the same period last year.

Business MoIT drafts mechanism to adjust average retail power price The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is drafting a Prime Minister's Decision on the mechanism for adjusting the average retail electricity price.

Politics Vietnam, India seek to enhance economic ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.

Business Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.