Budapest (VNA) – The Vietnam Culture Week 2022 is underway in District 3, Budapest, Hungary from September 10-24.



In her opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao said the event aims to raise mutual understanding and exchanges between the two countries' people via popularising Vietnam, its culture, food and people to the European nation.



She affirmed that culture and tourism are promising cooperation areas in their bilateral comprehensive partnership, and asked for similar activities to be held in other Hungarian localities.



Mayor of District 3 Kiss László hoped the event will help local residents understand more about the united and law-abiding Vietnamese community living there, thus opening up the prospects of bilateral collaboration.



Participants at the event are treated to music performances, ao dai (traditional dress) shows and traditional Vietnamese dishes, along with a photo exhibition on Vietnam.



During a working session with the Vietnamese ambassador, László affirmed that District 3 is ready to welcome Vietnamese delegations and coordinate with the Vietnamese side in organising cultural events.



He committed his support for the Vietnamese community living there, and proposed establishing twinning ties with a Vietnamese locality./.