Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance friendship, cooperation
Participants take a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-Czech Friendship Association will continue to cooperate with partners in the Czech Republic to support businesses of the two countries to enhance connections and expand investment and trade cooperation, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga has said.
Nga made the statement at a meeting with visiting Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Jan Bartosek on May 23, during which she highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations.
Nga thanked the Czech Government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate and live stably in the European nation.
With more than 100,000 people, the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is serving as a bridge to promote economic and tourism bonds, and cultural exchanges between the two nations, contributing to strengthening the bilateral friendship and cooperation, she said.
Many Vietnamese people who had studied in the Czech Republic have become managers, making great contributions to the process of national construction and development of the home country, Nga stressed.
For his part, Bartosek affirmed that the long-standing traditional friendship between the two countries has become closer and more more reliable for many years.
The Czech Republic always considers Vietnam as one of its most important partners in Asia, he said, affirming that the recognition of the Vietnamese community as the 14th ethnic minority group in his country shows strong political trust between the two nations.
He suggested solutions to promote people-to-people exchanges, noting that the two governments should consider opening a direct flight between the two countries, and provide short-term visa exemption for Czech citizens who want to travel to Vietnam.
The Czech Republic wishes to establish a Czech culture centre in Hanoi with the main activity of teaching the Czech language, thereby strengthening the cultural connection between the two countries’ people, he said.
Regarding agricultural cooperation, Bartosek hoped that Vietnam will soon licence the import of beef and pork from the Czech Republic./.