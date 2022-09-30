Vietnam defeat Saudi Arabia, top Group D at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
At the match (Source: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait on September 30, thereby topping Group D and having a high chance of securing a berth in the quarter-finals.
Vietnam’s goals were scored by Anh Duy at the 12th minute, Chau Doan Phat at 29th, and Minh Tri just before the referee blew his whistle for the final time.
Meanwhile, the only goal for the opponent team was made with a ball accidently kicked into Vietnam’s net by Chau Doan Phat.
Following the victory, Vietnam, placed 40th in the Futsal World Ranking, is at top of Group D with six points.
Next, the squad will face Japan on October 2 in the group stage.
There are 16 national teams, divided in four groups, competing in this year’s tournament which lasts from September 27 to October 8./.