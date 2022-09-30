Culture - Sports Exploring 400-year-old ancient village in Hanoi Many think that only Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has old yellow houses with mossy walls, but there is a similar old village in the heart of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Festival to showcase traditional costumes of Vietnam's ethnic minorities A festival, slated for November 18-20, will spotlight traditional costumes of Vietnam's ethnic minorities in the north at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 attracts over 500 runners More than 500 athletes nationwide on September 29 joined the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang – home to a UNESCO-recognised geopark.

Culture - Sports Taste of Italy Week opens in HCM City The MM Mega Market Vietnam Company, in collaboration with some trade promotion organisations and the Italian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, opened the Taste of Italy week in the southern metropolis.