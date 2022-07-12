Videos Program on traditional craft village development approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just signed a Decision approving the Viet Nam traditional craft village preservation and development program for the 2021-2030 period.

Videos Music gala strengthens solidarity among ASEAN+ police The 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala wrapped up in Hanoi with an open-air concert held on July 10 evening in front of the Monument of King Ly Thai To near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Videos Car mosaic in Hai Phong breaks world record A map of Vietnam was formed by about 1,850 cars in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars.

Videos Cai Rang Floating Market Festival opens in Can Tho The Can Tho City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has worked with the People’s Committee of Cai Rang district to hold the sixth “Cai Rang Floating Market Culture” Tourism Festival 2022.