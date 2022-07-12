Vietnam defeat Timor Leste for semi-finals berth at Asian football women's championship
An overwhelming 6-0 victory over Timor Leste in the evening of July 11 led to an one-match-early slot for Vietnam at the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship’s semi-finals.
In the match between Vietnam and Timor Leste (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)Hanoi (VNA) - An overwhelming 6-0 victory over Timor Leste in the evening of July 11 led to an one-match-early slot for Vietnam at the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship’s semi-finals.
Facing Timor Leste in the third match at the group stage, coach Mai Duc Chung fielded key players like Tuyet Dung, Hai Yen, and Huynh Nhu right from the beginning, and their presence helped bring about four goals for the squad in the first half.
In the 10th minute, Huynh Nhu opened the scoring for Vietnam, sending the ball to the empty goal after capitalising on a mistake of Timor Leste's goalkeeper. Twenty minutes later, Van Su volleyed the ball into the net of the rivals. Tuyet Dung did not waited long, only five minutes after that, to raise the score to 3-0 for Vietnam with a successful penalty kick. At the end of the first half, Huynh Nhu once again shone with a narrow-angle shot to put her name on the scoreboard for the second time.
Vietnamese players in the match (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)In the second half, Vietnam found Timor Leste’s net at the 73rd minute with a kick of Van Su, and their sixth goal came as a result of Thuy Trang's effort just five minutes before the final whistle.
On July 13, Vietnam will play Myanmar to decide the first and second place of their Group B. Myanmar has also advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Laos 3-1.
The championship is underway in Manila, the Philippines, from July 4 to 17./.