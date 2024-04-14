Vietnam Delegation to UN congratulates Laos, Cambodia on new year
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on April 12 extended greetings to the Permanent Delegations of Laos and Cambodia to the UN on the occasion of their traditional new year festivals Bunpimay and Chol Chnam Thmay, respectively.
Giang sent his best new year wishes to the two delegations’ staffs and their families.
Visiting the Lao Permanent Delegation's office, he congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements in the national building and defence cause as well as in international integration; and expressed his belief that Laos will reap more fruits in all aspects and enhance its role and position in the international arena.
The Vietnamese diplomat also affirmed that the Vietnamese Delegation will maintain its close coordination with the Lao Delegation in the coming time, and wholeheartedly support Laos in successfully performing the role as the Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York in 2024.
Lao Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo appreciated the close and effective coordination between the two delegations at the UN as well as in implementing bilateral agreements, in the spirit of the Laos - Vietnam and Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
Making a call at the Cambodian Permanent Delegation, Giang appreciated the achievements in all aspects that Cambodia has gained over the past time under the reign of the King and the governance of the Royal Government of Cambodia. He showed his wish to continue strengthening collaboration between the two countries and their delegations at bilateral channels as well as at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN and the UN.
Cambodian Ambassador, Charge d'affaires Tithiarun Mao expressed his delight at the development of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, demonstrated through the results of recent bilateral high-level delegation exchanges. He said he hopes to continue intensifying cooperation between the two delegations at the UN in the coming time./.