Environment Suitable legal frameworks, policies needed to fulfill climate targets: experts The Vietnamese government has set out a roadmap to achieve the country’s climate targets, including net zero emissions by 2050 as committed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK.

Environment Restoration efforts help promote sustainable growth for fisheries sector Amid the strong growth of the fisheries sector, the preservation and restoration of fisheries resources and the protection of biodiversity have become a focus of the sector and coastal localities towards developing a sustainable, modern and responsible fisheries sector.

Environment Adjustments to elephant conservation plan approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has approved adjustments to an elephant conservation plan in Vietnam that was previously signed off for 2013-2020.

Environment Ninh Thuan receives UNESCO certificate for Nui Chua biosphere reserve Authorities in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan held a ceremony on April 14 to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve.