Politics Party chief urges greater efforts to help Mekong Delta take off Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 22 required greater efforts to be made to help the Mekong Delta develop strongly in the near future.

Politics Indian parliamentary leader's visit creates motivation for promotion of Vietnam-India ties: Official The Vietnam visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla has made great contributions to the strengthening of the Vietnam-India comprehensive partnership as well as the cooperation between the two parliaments, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has said.

Politics Vietnam, China finish joint sea patrol Coast guards of Vietnam and China completed their joint patrol in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from April 19-21.