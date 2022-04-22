Vietnam, Denmark seek ways to enhance cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi recently met with State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Steen Hommel and Director of the ministry’s Department for Asia Thomas Lehmann.
At the meeting, both sides expressed their delight at the stable, sustainable and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Denmark relations.
Regarding political cooperation, the two countries have regularly exchanged delegations at all levels and supported each other at international and regional forums such as the United Nations (UN) and its organisations, the World Trade Organisation, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the ASEAN-EU cooperation framework. They also have also implemented key tasks of the Vietnam-Denmark Joint Action Plans for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 periods to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
In terms of economic-trade-investment cooperation, the officials agreed that the two countries have achieved many positive results. Last year, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade reached 842.37 million USD, up 18 percent year-on-year. In the year, Denmark had 145 enterprises investing in Vietnam with total capital of 466.17 million USD, ranking 32nd among the countries and territories investing in the country.
In the first quarter of 2022 alone, with two newly-licensed projects, including Lego’s over-one-billion-USD project, Denmark has risen to the 22nd place in total and became the third largest investor in Vietnam in 2022.
Nghi appreciated the results the two sides have achieved as well as the potential in cooperation fields where they have strengths such as renewable energy, agriculture, food processing, green development, climate change response, and education-training.
During the meeting, both sides discussed measures to further deepen the comprehensive partnership, including promoting the exchange of high-level delegations and effectively implementing the Vietnam-Denmark Joint Action Plan for 2021-2022.
They also pledged to continue support for each other at international and regional multilateral forums and organisations, as well as exchanging and sharing views on international issues of mutual concern, for peace, cooperation and the interests of the two countries./.