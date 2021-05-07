Vietnam detects 40 domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 46 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on May 7, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
A passenger has body temperature checked before coming into a bus station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 46 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on May 7, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
The domestic infections were detected in the capital city of Hanoi (24), the northern provinces of Hai Duong (1), Dien Bien (1), Ha Nam (1), Hung Yen (4), Nam Dinh (1), Phu Tho (1), Vinh Phuc (1) and central province of Nghe An (1) and central Da Nang city (5).
The new patients brought the total number of infections in Vietnam to 3,137, including 1,731 domestic cases. Of them, 161 cases have been discovered since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, as many as 42,293 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 685 in hospitals, 22,810 in state-designated establishments and 18,998 at their places of residence.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 24 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 38 thrice./.
The domestic infections were detected in the capital city of Hanoi (24), the northern provinces of Hai Duong (1), Dien Bien (1), Ha Nam (1), Hung Yen (4), Nam Dinh (1), Phu Tho (1), Vinh Phuc (1) and central province of Nghe An (1) and central Da Nang city (5).
The new patients brought the total number of infections in Vietnam to 3,137, including 1,731 domestic cases. Of them, 161 cases have been discovered since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, as many as 42,293 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 685 in hospitals, 22,810 in state-designated establishments and 18,998 at their places of residence.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 24 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 38 thrice./.