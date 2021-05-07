Health Health Ministry requests raising alert against COVID-19 to highest level The Ministry of Health has sent an official dispatch to chairpersons of provincial/municipal People's Committees, directors of provincial/municipal Departments of Health and heads of medical facilities nationwide, asking them to raise the alert against the COVID-19 pandemic to the highest level and actively conduct COVID-19 testing at hospitals.

Health Ministry asks for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures at medical establishments Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on May 7 signed a document requiring that hospitals under the Ministry of Health, the health departments of centrally-run cities and provinces, the health agencies of sectors, and hospitals at universities further strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures at medical examination and treatment facilities.

Health sector launches website on stroke prevention and control The Ministry of Health's Medical Services Administration (MSA) in collaboration with Bayer Vietnam, launched a website on stroke prevention and control on May 6.