Politics Lao Prosecutor General visits HCM City Chief Prosecutor of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy Do Manh Bong hosted a reception for visiting Prosecutor General of the Lao Supreme People’s Procuracy Xayxana Khotphouthone on August 26.

Politics Hanoi chapter of Vietnam-Australia friendship association holds Congress The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Australia Friendship Association held its sixth Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 26 to review the past achievements and outline working orientations for new tenure.

Politics Can Tho, Italy discuss measures to promote ties Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Enrico Padula held a working session on August 26 to discuss ways to promot bilateral ties, especially in hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, transport, logistics, finance-banking, and preservation of cultural heritage values.

Politics Official: Da Nang always welcomes US investors Da Nang always welcomes US enterprises to invest in the city, especially in hi-tech, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang has said.