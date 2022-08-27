Vietnam develops in all fields: Cambodian official
Over the past 77 years, Vietnam, under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Government, has grown in all spheres, bring progress, prosperity, and better prestige to the nation in the region and in the world, said a Cambodian official.
A corner of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) –
Governor of Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province Kouch Chamroeun made the remarks at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Consulate General here on August 26 to celebrate Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).
The official affirmed that 55 years after the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Cambodia have consolidated and enhanced their solidarity, traditional friendship, and mutual gratitude.
Vietnam is grateful for the sacrifices of the Cambodian people for its cause of national harmony and reunification in the 60s and 70s, while Cambodia remembers and is grateful for the sacrifices of Vietnamese soldiers and people for its cause of liberating the people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime in the 70s and 80s of the last century, he added.
The bilateral ties have recorded myriad important achievements across sectors for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, and development in Southeast Asia, he noted.
The official also highlighted the two sides’ efforts to improve the effectiveness of their cooperation mechanisms via the Party and Government channels and to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels as the basis for developing their comprehensive collaboration.
For his part, Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly expressed his confidence in the further growth of the cooperative relations between the two nations./.