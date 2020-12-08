At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Digital Transformation Day 2020 will take place in Hanoi from December 14-15, said the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on December 8.

The event will be held by VINASA in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Department of Computerisation and the Hanoi centre for trade, investment and tourism promotion under the auspices of the ministries of information and communications, planning and investment, finance, agriculture and rural development, health, and industry and trade. Over 2,000 delegates will join the event and over 10,000 others are expected to watch it via online channels.

VINASA Vice Chairman Le Xuan Hoa said it is one of the activities to fulfill the Government’s goal of developing Vietnam into a digital country.

Six thematic sessions will be held on December 15 to discuss digital transformation in agriculture, health care, logistics, finance-banking, industrial production, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

In particular, the organising board will use Checkmein platform developed by Deha company to receive and check delegates instead of paper cards.

As part of the event, VINASA will also honour top 10 IT companies in Vietnam 2020./.