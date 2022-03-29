Vietnam draw 1-1 with Japan in World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam concluded their journey in the Asian qualifiers of World Cup 2022 with a surprising 1-1 draw against hosts Japan on March 29.
As the hosts, Japan dominated most of the time (63 percent) with six shots on target while Vietnam only had one.
The only chance that Vietnam got turned into a goal, with a header from Nguyen Thanh Binh in the 20th minute.
After conceding, the ball mostly rolled on Vietnam's side as Japan pushed forward constantly and they found the equalizer in the 51st minute by Mayo Yoshida.
Japan once again got the ball into the net of Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh in the 70th minute but the goal was rejected after the referee watched the VAR.
The game ended 1-1 and Vietnam concluded their journey in the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers with one win, one draw and eight losses, earning four points and ranking at the bottom of Group B./.