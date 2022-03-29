Videos Japanese publisher producing manga book on Vietnamese football The Kadokawa JSC in Japan announced the production of a manga series on Vietnamese football on March 28, to be released in May.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Ha Nam basically completes preparations for hosting futsal matches The northern province of Ha Nam has so far completed 95 percent of the preparation workload to host upcoming men’s and women’s futsal matches as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will kick off in May.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s boxing gears up for SEA Games 31 Vietnam’s boxing is aiming for two gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA Games 31) and the team is training hard for the regional event.