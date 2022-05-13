Vietnam drops COVID-19 test requirement for foreign arrivals from May 15
Vietnam will drop the COVID-19 test requirement for visitors entering the country starting from 00:00am May 15 as the pandemic has been brought under control.
Passengers in Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The move came as the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has decreased significantly since March 15 this year, according to an official document issued by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 14.
The document also noted that the country has also seen a decreasing number of COVID-19 deaths, severe cases and hospitalisations. Many countries have also relaxed COVID-19 curbs while existing vaccines are still effective against different variants of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asked to direct Vietnamese agencies abroad to notify people wishing to enter Vietnam to comply with requirements on COVID-19 prevention and control as per the guidance of the Ministry of Health.
Vietnam dropped health declaration requirements for foreign arrivals from April 27 and COVID-19 vaccine certificates, quarantine requirements from March 16 shortly after it reopened tourism for international visitors.
Vietnam has to date administered more than 216.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which nearly 68.7 million people have been vaccinated with at least two doses.
In the past week, the country reported only one COVID-19 death a day on average./.