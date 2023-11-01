Politics Condolences offered to Kazakhstan over mine fire President Vo Van Thuong on October 31 sent a message of condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the mine fire in Karaganda province that caused great human and asset losses.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia hold third defence policy dialogue Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien and Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence Lieut. Gen Donny Ermawan Taufanto co-chaired the third Vietnam-Indonesia defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on October 31.

Videos Defence minister underlines cooperation, peace, prosperity Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang delivered a keynote speech at the first plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 30, highlighting cooperation and respect for international principles for peace and prosperity.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations wih Russia: Prime Minister Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and considers Russia one of its top priority partners, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Russian Minister of Internal Affairs General Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich in a meeting on October 31 in Hanoi.