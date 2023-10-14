Hanoi delegation gives presents to officials and staff at Vietnamese Embassy in the UK. ( Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from Hanoi led by the President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee Nguyen Lan Huong paid a visit to the UK from October 9-13, aiming to promote the city’s images.

On October 9, the delegation joined a programme for Vietnam’s localities to promote their images in the UK.

The delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in London.

At the meeting, Huong informed overseas Vietnamese in the UK about Hanoi’s socio-economic development and areas in which the city wants to attract investment.



The UK ranks 11th among countries and territories that have foreign direct investment (FDI) in Hanoi.

In the first six months of 2023, Hanoi's export turnover to the UK reached 44 million USD, with clothes, machinery and equipment, footwear, and ceramics as main exports.

In the period, Hanoi spent 58 million USD importing goods, mainly metal and mechanical products, electronic and computer components, pharmaceuticals, from the UK.

The capital city welcomed 2.03 million international visitors, seven times higher than that of the same period in 2022, of which 81,460 tourists were from the UK.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long said that he hopes Hanoi will connect, invest and cooperate with the UK in international finance.

He said over the past time, the embassy has always accompanied and served as a bridge for Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi, to connect and promote collaboration with British localities in trade, information technology, digital transformation, and education-training.

He noted digital economy and clean energy transition are two areas where the UK has strengths and offers Hanoi great opportunities for cooperation in the coming time./.

VNA