Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President sends greetings to UN Secretary-General on 45th anniversary of Vietnam's UN membership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 20 sent greetings to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's admission to the UN (September 20, 1977 - September 20, 2022).

Politics Vice President of Thai Senate welcomed in HCM City Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan met with visiting Vice President of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen on September 20.

Politics Vietnam’s relations with Belgium, EU now at their prime: ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao affirmed that the country’s relations with Belgium and the EU are now at their prime while addressing a banquet held on September 19 in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).