Vietnam enhances cooperation with SOS Children’s Villages International
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha had a meeting with a delegation of SOS Children’s Villages International led by its President Dereje Wordofa Gidda in Hanoi on March 24.
Ha said Vietnam always treasures and highly values the cooperation from SOS Children’s Villages International, which was one of the first international partners of Vietnam in the first years of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) period, when the war just ended and many disadvantaged children needed care.
She expressed her belief that the two sides will continue bringing into play the cooperation outcomes over the last more than 30 years and align their partnership with the current context in Vietnam.
Appreciating the country’s coordination in child care, Gidda applauded the long-standing cooperation between the two sides, with many programmes and projects implemented fruitfully and 17 SOS Children’s Villages established nationwide so far.
He voiced his hope that child care at the SOS Children’s Villages in Vietnam will continue receiving attention and favourable conditions from the Government and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. He also affirmed the importance of mobilising resources from domestic organisations and individuals.
The two sides should discuss to supplement the 1987 agreement and the 2009 memorandum of understanding, Gidda recommended, stressing priority should be given to upholding the solidarity in the global SOS Children’s Villages system so as to deliver the best care and support for children.
In reply, Ha agreed in principle on the need to supplement the documents Gidda mentioned so as to ensure their harmony with Vietnam’s policies and laws, as well as regulations of SOS Children’s Villages International./.