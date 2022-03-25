Society Border gates between Son La, Lao province to reopen from April Relevant agencies of the northern border province of Son La stand ready to work with their counterparts of Houaphanh province of Laos to resume operations of the main border gate pairs and an auxiliary one starting April 1.

Society Deputy PM urges promoting creativity, dedication of youths The National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV)’s activities should not only take good care of the youth but also promote their creativity and dedication, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting of the committee on March 24.

Society Thua Thien-Hue to launch bicycle-sharing services in April Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will launch a public bicycle hire scheme in downtown areas from April 29, the municipal People’s Committee has announced.