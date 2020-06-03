Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,246 VND per USD on June 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business PV GAS among top 50 listed companies in 2020 for eighth year The PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has been named in the list of the top 50 listed companies 2020 by Forbes Vietnam for the eighth consecutive year.

Business Vietnam has ‘golden opportunity’ to reactivate economy: official Vietnam now has a “golden opportunity” to reactivate its economy earlier than many other countries, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on June 2.

Business Capital disbursement for Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project must be in line with EPC contract The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will allocate the funding for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project to its main contractor, in line with the signed Engineering-Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong has said.