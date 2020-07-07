Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnamese citizens finish their quarantine period (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country has so far recorded a total of 369 infections, including 229 imported ones who were quarantined upon arrival.
Of the total, 341 patients, or 92.4 percent, have recovered fully, and no fatalities have been reported so far.
Among the 28 active patients, six tested negative at least once for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
Currently 13,047 people who had contact with COVID-19 patients and returned home from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined either at hospitals, concentrated establishments or at home./.