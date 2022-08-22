Vietnam enters semi-finals of “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022
The Vietnamese tank team has officially entered the semi-finals of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games in Moscow after being listed as one of the eight best team in the competition on August 21.
Vietnam enters semi-finals of "Tank Biathlon" event at Army Games 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, the “Army of Culture” team temporarily ranked second after Russia in total points.
The “Tactical Gunner” and “Meridian” teams ranked fourth and fifth at their events.
On the same day, the “Army of Culture” team of Vietnam joined others from 12 countries in a performance for the online vote at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Centre on the outskirts of Moscow.
Previously, the team collaborated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the Vietnamese Association in Russia to organise an art programme called "Giai dieu to quoc” (Motherland Melody) to serve the Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in the country./.