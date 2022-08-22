Culture - Sports ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2022: Vietnam, Thailand top seeded Vietnam and Thailand - the two most recent champions - have been freshly taken by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) as the top seeds of two separate groups for its 2022 Cup slated for December 23, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Culture - Sports Hanoi contest seeks creative space, design initiatives The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts on August 22 launched a contest to seek new and unique ideas in creative spaces, designs and products for Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Female football player Huynh Nhu to join Portuguese team Vietnamese female football star Huynh Nhu travelled to Portugal on August 22 to make preparations before signing a two-year contract with Länk FC which is competing in top division Campeonato Feminino.

Culture - Sports Hoi An to host cultural exchange event with Japan The UNESCO world heritage site of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam will host its 18th “Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange” from August 26 to 28. ​