– Vietnam won two champion cups, four gold and five silver medals at the recent 2019 International Mathematics Competition (IMC) in South Africa, entering top 5 of the competition.This year’s IMC was held in Durban city from August 1-6, drawing outstanding students from over 40 countries and territories around the world.Vietnam sent 15 students from the Hanoi-Amsterdam School for Gifted Students to compete at the categories for those aged under 14 and from 14-17.In the individual contest, Vietnamese students won four gold and five silver medals, and one consolidation prize.Meanwhile, at the team contest, Vietnam grabbed two champion cups, one first and two second prizes.Besides the contest, members of the Vietnamese team took part in various cultural activities. They performed a dance on August 4 to popularize the image of the country and its people’s wisdom.-VNA