Politics HCM City wishes to boost cooperation with Cuba: official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to foster cooperation with Cuba, contributing to enhancing the traditional ties between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, a municipal official said on September 26.

Politics President meets with Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki on September 26 as part of his trip to the country to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 26:

Politics Party delegation attends 12th congress of FRELIMO Party A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by deputy head of its Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Truong Quang Hoai Nam, is attending the 12th National Congress of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party.