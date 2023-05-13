Travel Localities work to build civilised and attractive tourism environment Many localities nationwide seek to build a healthy and attractive tourism environment with diversified amenities and improve the quality of products in order to increase experiences and tourist appeal, thus contributing to sustainable tourism development.

Destinations National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.

Travel Da Nang mountain among Asia's most scenic: Microsoft Travel The Microsoft Travel news site has listed the central coastal city of Da Nang City among the eight places with the best scenic mountain views in Asia.