Environment Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Rare sea turtle released back to wild A 3kg hawksbill sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a local man has been released back to the sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.

Environment Wetlands conservation in Vietnam critical to biodiversity and eco-balance A ceremony was held in Cao Lanh city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 12 to launch a campaign on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Vietnam.