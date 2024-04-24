Environment Consultation workshop on Cambodia’s Funan-Techo canal held in Can Tho The Vietnam National Mekong Committee (VNMC) on April 23 held a consultation workshop on Cambodia’s proposed Funan-Techo canal project which has raised concerns about potential impacts on the Mekong river.

Environment Up to 1,000 ban flowers planted at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic sites About 1,000 ban (Bauhinia variegate) flower trees were planted at relic sites such as A1 Hill, Him Lam resistance centre and De Castries Bunker at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic complex in the northern province of Dien Bien on April 21.

Environment Vietnam acts to combat white pollution The Vietnamese Government has issued a lot of policies, participated in various forums, and promoted international cooperation, demonstrating its activeness and affirming its determination to reduce plastic waste and join global efforts toward a planet without white pollution.

Environment Can Tho explores climate change cooperation with foreign countries Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 17 met with a visiting delegation from the Embassies of Canada, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland to discuss issues related to erosion, climate change, migration, and the city's current needs for support and cooperation.