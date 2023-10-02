Travel Vietnam’s appeal proves strong for Korean visitors Attractive theme parks, stunning paradise-like beaches, and the highest peak in Indochina are just some of the reasons why more and more Korean tourists are flocking to Vietnam, accounting for up to 30% of the total foreign arrivals in the first seven months of this year.

Travel Hung Yen sees potential in rural tourism Through the ups and downs of time, the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen still keeps intact many old communal and ancient houses as well as the customs and traditions deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. These have turned into the province's trump card in tourism development.

Travel Number of foreign tourists to Vietnam nears 9 million in nine months Around 8.9 million foreign tourists travelled to Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, a 4.7-fold increase compared to the figure of the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).