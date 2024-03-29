At Duyen Hai 1 thermal power plant (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam on March 28 convened a technical meeting focusing on a roadmap for transition from coal-fired power generation to sustainable alternatives.

The meeting aimed to provide the latest information about policies and technologies for the transition process, the best available techniques; costs, benefits and potential impacts of the shift while discussing options for decommissioning, repurposing and transforming various types of coal-fired power plants.

It facilitated connections between existing and potential investors in the energy sector, along with financial institutions, to explore future investment opportunities in the transition process.

The event gathered key stakeholders from diverse sectors, including Vietnamese agencies, members of the International Partners Group (IPG) and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), coal-fired power plants, financial institutions, banks, investors, development partners and non-governmental organisations.



Discussions revolved around the outcomes of a comprehensive case study which presents a feasible transition roadmap for Vietnam's major coal-fired power plants, specifically Pha Lai, Cao Ngan, and Van Phong plants.

UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi highlighted the importance of ensuring a fair and comprehensive transition process, and coordinated efforts among stakeholders to minimise challenges, especially those faced by workers directly or indirectly involved in coal exploitation in remote and mountainous areas./.