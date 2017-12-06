The opening ceremony of the 15th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2017) (Photo: hcm.vietnamexpo.com.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - The 15th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2017) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Van Nga, head of the South Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Vietnam Expo is among the largest trade fairs held in HCM City, featuring 750 businesses from 16 countries and territories, including India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, Germany and China.

The expo continues to be an important bridge to connect Vietnamese and foreign enterprises, allowing them to meet and exchange views on business cooperation.

It is also a destination where policymakers can update the latest waves of market and producers can popularise their trademarks as well as expand consumption network.

Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) Saigon Pham Van Khanh said participating companies want to introduce their new items for 2018 with the aim of seeking customers’ feedback for evaluating the market’s demand.

On showcase at 800 booths of the event will be various products such as electronic devices and products, hardware products and hand tools, construction materials and household products-consumer goods.

A highlight of the event is the area displaying products of the RoK, with the participation of 140 businesses from the country. The firms also voiced their hope to bolster cooperation with their counterparts from Vietnam and other countries in the region through the Vietnam Expo 2017.

The same time, the Vietnam Hardware and Hand Tools Expo 2017 also kicked off at the SECC with 250 booths of 200 firms. The event introduces various types of new products and technologies, such as gardening tools, compressors, metal materials, automatic devices and chemicals.

Aside from the world major brands such as Bosch, Sealey, Onishi, Yanase, Brunox, Nikawa, Knipex, Makita and Abus joining the event, it is viewed as a significant chance for Vietnamese businesses to update new technologies and expand cooperation, promoting domestic manufacturing and supporting industries.

In addition, many specialised seminars will be held during the exhibition time, with the participation of Vietnamese and international experts.

The two events both run until December 9.-VNA