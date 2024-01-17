Videos 2024 expected to be good year for domestic tourism 2024 is expected to be a good year for Vietnam's tourism sector as positive signals have been seen in many destinations such as Phu Quoc, Tay Ninh and Da Nang right from the beginning of the year.

Travel Vietnamese destinations honoured in TripAdvisor’s 2024 traveler choice awards The world's largest travel guidance platform TripAdvisor has recently announced winners of its Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, with various destinations in Vietnam honoured.

Travel Vietnam hopes to welcome 17-18 million foreign tourist arrivals this year Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when COVID-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.

Travel Int’l cruise ships to bring 80,000 visitors to Quang Ninh Sixty international cruise ships with a total of some 80,000 passengers aboard have registered to dock at Ha Long International Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh this year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.