Business SBV to take action against illegal transactions via int’l payment gateways Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has assigned the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to devise measures to control illegal financial transactions and tax evasion via illicit international payment gateways.

Business There is room for stronger reforms: VCCI There is still significant room for stronger reforms to create a more favourable business environment and make Vietnam among countries with the best business environment in ASEAN, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Difficult year ahead for leather-footwear sector: experts The COVID-19 pandemic will continue creating trouble for the leather-footwear sector in Europe and the US – its key markets for export, in 2021, the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper reported, citing experts’ opinions.

Business Brewery merger to go ahead Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Beer announced their merger in Vietnam on January 12 following the approval of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.