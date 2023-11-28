Vietnam Fatherland Front, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference step up ties
At the conference in Ha Long city on November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Delegates of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) shared their working experience at a conference held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 28.
The conference drew the participation of nearly 140 delegates from the VFF’s Central Committee and VFF chapters in Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Lang Son provinces, the CPPCC National Committee and its committees in Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (Photo: VNA)Highlighting the roles of the VFF and the CPPCC in the political life in each country, especially in promoting the national strength, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said the two sides have enjoyed fruitful cooperation over the past time.
CPPCC Vice Chairman Wang Yong said that the conference will help nurture the close friendship between the two nations, while promoting the bilateral relations in the spirit of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-lasting stability, and looking forward to the future” in the 21st century.
CPPCC Vice Chairman Wang Yong (Photo: VNA)At the event, delegates exchanged experience in improving and promoting the role of supervision and social criticism work, and participating in Party and government building, collecting and reporting the people's opinions to the Party and State, thus contributing to national construction and defence.
Both sides agreed to bolster friendship exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promote the implementation of common perceptions of high-ranking leaders for a stable and healthy development of the Vietnam – China relations in the coming time.
Besides, they reached consensus on stepping up cooperation between the VFF and the CPPCC at all levels, and promote their roles in enhancing people-to-people exchanges and popularising the Vietnam-China traditional friendly neighbourliness./.