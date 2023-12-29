A cultural exchange activity is held in Da Nang city to promote tourism linkage with the RoK. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – In the first 11 months of 2023, more than 7.3 million tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited Vietnam, an increase of 220% compared to the same period last year, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



Destinations including Phu Quoc, Da Lat, and Nha Trang are favoured by Korean travelers thanks to reasonable costs and diverse tourism activities.



According to the ministry, during the period, more than 1 million Korean people traveled from the Incheon to Nha Trang – Vietnam’s coastal resort city. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city attracted more than 735,400 Korean visitors.





Hon Thom cable car serves tourists in Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the number of Korean visitors to Phu Quoc Island - which is considered "Vietnam's Jeju island", also increased sharply.

In the first 11 months of this year, nearly 300,000 Koreans traveled on the Incheon-Phu Quoc route and more than 61,000 others on the Incheon-Da Lat route.



Korean and Vietnamese airlines also quickly expanded flight networks to meet the demand for travel to emerging destinations in Vietnam.



On December 24, the RoK's Jin Air launched its Phu Quoc-Incheon flights. Earlier this month, Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Air launched a new route from Busan to Phu Quoc island. Low-cost airline Jeju Air has also opened Icheon-Da Lat flights from December 20 with a frequency of seven flights per week, becomingthe first RoK domestic airline operating regular flights to the famous resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong./.