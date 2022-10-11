Vietnam, Finland strengthen cooperation in climate change adaptation
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on October 11 worked with Finland’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen and Ambassador Keijo Norvanto to discuss measures to respond to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and manage water resources.
Ha said that as Vietnam is building a revised Law on Water Resources, it hopes to learn from Finland’s experience in water management.
He proposed the Finnish side work to build a project on water resources to share its experience in management policies and technology, as well as solutions to restore and protect areas and underground aquifers with reduced water level, pollution and salinity.
Ha also expressed his hope that the Finnish minister will help connect and promote cooperation with international partners in order to concretise Vietnam's commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). He suggested the Finnish side closely coordinate with his ministry in the implementation of activities related to climate change adaptation, and greenhouse gas emission reduction.
The Finnish guests showed their belief that with the determination of the Government, Vietnam will achieve successes in carrying out measures to adapt to climate change and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
Antti Kurvinen said he hopes the two sides will hold more high-level meetings to discuss issues of mutual concerns and potential cooperation fields./.