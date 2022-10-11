Environment Just transition crucial to ensuring labourers’ rights, livelihood: experts It is necessary to implement solutions to ensure the rights and livelihood of labourers during energy transition process, stated Vice Director of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Pham Van Tan at a conference in Hanoi on October 11.

Environment Two more national parks nominated ASEAN heritage ones Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held recently in Cambodia.

Environment Dispatch guides localities on disaster preparation After heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption across much of the country in recent weeks, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 10 issued a dispatch to ensure localities are ready to respond to any future downpours.

Environment Stronger regional cooperation proposed to reduce marine litter Cooperation with regional partners will enable Vietnam to gain experiences from other countries in monitoring and assesing marine debris, said Dr. Nguyen Le Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands (VISI) on October 10.