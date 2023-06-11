Vietnam focuses on developing cultural tourism
Vietnam boasts rich cultural resources, which have been exploited effectively to develop tourism, thus contributing to making the smokeless sector an important part of the cultural industry, what has been referred to as a cultural tourism "gold mine".
Paradise Vietnam's Ha Long Bay cruise tour is exploiting natural, cultural and historical destinations. (Photo: dulichhalong.net)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam boasts rich cultural resources, which have been exploited effectively to develop tourism, thus contributing to making the smokeless sector an important part of the cultural industry, what has been referred to as a cultural tourism "gold mine".
Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said that the tourism development strategy and planning to 2020, with a vision to 2030, sets a goal that revenue from cultural tourism will account for 15-20% of the total 40 billion USD revenue from tourists by 2030.
According to Binh, Vietnam has pinned high hopes on the development of cultural tourism based on its diverse, rich and unique cultural resources spanning all regions of the country. Statistics s