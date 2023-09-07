Business Vietjet Air reports profit after audit Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced its audited biannual financial statements in 2023, with air transport revenue and consolidated revenue hitting 25.1 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD) and 29.5 trillion VND (1.21 billion USD), up 69% and 85% year-on-year, respectively.

Business Hurdles remain in aquatic export: VASEP Vietnam’s aquatic export recovery has yet to meet expectations although the negative growth rate has been eased, prompting businesses to further explore small markets in order to raise their sales.

Business Nearly 235 trillion VND raised through G-bond in eight months The State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised nearly 235 trillion VND (9.8 billion USD) in the first eight months of this year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced.

Videos Compliance costs related to business activities to be reduced ​ The General Department of Taxation has said that, it will reduce and simplify at least 20% of regulations and cut at least 20% of compliance costs related to business activities as well as eliminate unnecessary regulations by 2025.