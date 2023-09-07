Vietnam forks out less for imported meat
Vietnam imported more than 60,800 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 124.85 million USD in July, a year-on-year fall of 1.1% and 11.2%, respectively, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
During January – July, Vietnam splashed out over 723 million USD on purchasing 356,400 tonnes of foreign meat and meat products, down 8.4% in value but up 1.6% in volume as compared to the same time last year.
In July, Vietnam’s imports from India, Brazil and the Republic of Korea fell while those from Russia, the US and Poland saw an increase as compared to the same month in 2022.
The main types of imported meat and meat products included poultry and offal, fresh chilled or frozen beef, and fresh chilled or frozen pork, among others.
Imports of poultry, buffalo meat and beef tended to decline, while those of pork and offal of pigs, buffaloes and cows increased year-on-year./.