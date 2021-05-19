President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga speaks at the event from Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The signing of the EAEU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new momentum for development across all fields between the sides, she noted.At the event, delegates discussed measures for a safer and more equitable food system in Eurasia and Africa, agreeing that international cooperation will help countries develop sustainably, as well as overcome hunger and poverty.APE General Secretary Dr Andrey Belyanov highly valued Vietnamese delegates’ cooperation in the holding of the workshop in particular and the implementation of initiatives and projects of the APE at large.He also voiced his belief in the huge potential for cooperation between the APE and Vietnam in the coming time./.