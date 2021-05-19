Vietnam fosters cooperation with EAEU to ensure food security
Vietnam attended an international workshop held by the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly (APE) on May 18 along with representatives of over 20 countries, international and regional organisations.
The event, in both in-person and online forms, put forth proposals on the building of a more sustainable food security and prepared content of an agenda towards the 2021 UN Food System Summit slated for this September.
The event, in both in-person and online forms, put forth proposals on the building of a more sustainable food security and prepared content of an agenda towards the 2021 UN Food System Summit slated for this September.
Addressing the workshop, Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to Russia Nguyen Quynh Mai reiterated the urgency of ensuring food security at present, saying that food wastefulness may reduce food supply and worsen hunger amid COVID-19.
She spoke highly of the role of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in setting up conditions for sustainable development in the post-Soviet era, adding that as a partner of the EAEU, Vietnam has enjoyed economic growth and always attached importance to ensuring food security, thereby raising people’s living standards.
Speaking from Hanoi, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga said against the backdrop of COVID-19, Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the EAEU in ensuring food security to offset and prevent hunger around the world.
The signing of the EAEU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new momentum for development across all fields between the sides, she noted.
At the event, delegates discussed measures for a safer and more equitable food system in Eurasia and Africa, agreeing that international cooperation will help countries develop sustainably, as well as overcome hunger and poverty.
APE General Secretary Dr Andrey Belyanov highly valued Vietnamese delegates’ cooperation in the holding of the workshop in particular and the implementation of initiatives and projects of the APE at large.
He also voiced his belief in the huge potential for cooperation between the APE and Vietnam in the coming time./.