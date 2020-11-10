The University of Melbourne in Australia (Photo: The Australian)

Sydney (VNA) - Vietnam has the fourth-largest number of students in Australia, according to a report from the Mitchell Institute at Australia’s Victoria University released on November 11.

As of early November, the number of Vietnamese students in Australia stood at 20,788, including 13,160 studying directly in the country.

The figures are down from 22,328 and 19,434 last March.

China, India, and Nepal have the largest numbers of students in Australia.

According to the institute, foreign student numbers are projected to fall by half, to only 300,000, by mid-2021, if the country maintains border closures in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The decline in number of foreign students will affect the Australian economy, as universities will lose an estimated 8 billion AUD (5.4 billion USD) in revenue and localities suffer from losses worth around 10.7 billion AUD (7.1 billion USD)./.