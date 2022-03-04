A dried fruits stall at the fair . (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on March 3 visited Salon International de l'Agriculture (SIA) 2022 in Paris at the invitation of the National Authority for Agriculture and Sea Products (FranceAgriMer) and had working sessions with the host country's agricultural organisations.



At these working sessions, Thang highlighted Vietnam's agricultural strengths and exchanged information on collaboration opportunities towards sustainable development and mutual benefits for both sides.



He told participants that Vietnam is striving to have a modern and high-quality agricultural sector by 2030 and the country is ready to cooperate with France and Europe to create agricultural products that meet the demand of customers in the near future.



Thang also said that many French partners in such industries as meat processing, livestock development, and seafood processing want to explore opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam.



Vietnam wants to extend agricultural cooperation as well as export agricultural products to the French and European markets, the Vietnamese ambassador talked with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Paris.



He emphasised that after the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) was signed, agricultural and aquatic products are expected to make great strides in this market.



Tran Van Cong, Vietnam's Agriculture Counselor in the EU, said that Europe in general, and France in particular, is a potential market and SIA is an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to promote their agricultural products.



Running from February 26 to March 6, SIA2022 is one of the biggest agricultural fairs in Europe and France's most extensive regional products market. It has drawn the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries.



Over 70 meetings will be organised within the framework of SIA2022. They will focus on four major themes namely crops, plants and gardening, livestock production, agricultural services and professions and regional products.



The event is expected to attract 500,000 visitors. It offers an opportunity for experts, farmers, producers and consumers to enjoy French and international cuisine and local specialties, as well as keep up with the latest innovations in animal husbandry, cultivation and food processing./.