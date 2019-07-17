Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-France and France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Groups held talks Hanoi on July 17 to discuss ways to foster cooperation between the two sides.Welcoming the visit of Stephanie Do, President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group, and her accompanying delegation, President of the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians Group Nguyen Thuy Anh recalled her fine memory ofg the official visit to France of the high-level delegation from the National Assembly of Vietnam in April, and thanked the French side for the warm welcome.The relations between Vietnam and France are growing strong, particularly since the two countries established a strategic partnership in 2013, said Anh, who is also Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs. Vietnam always treasured ties with France and hopes the two sides would further deepen their cooperation so as to produce more effective results, she added.Do, for her part, said her group stands ready to exchange experience with Vietnam NA’s bodies and parliamentarians in a bid to contribute to promoting relationship between the two legislatures.The two sides agreed it is neccessary to strengthen the partnership between Vietnam and France for the benefit of both countries. They reached consensus to make efforts to deepen the strategic partnership, reinforce political trust and increase high-level delegation exchanges. They will also bolster cooperation in different areas and between localities; expand people-to-people exchanges; and work together more closely to address regional and international issues of mutual concern.Anh voiced her hope that the two countries would continue connecting and supporting businesses in gaining broader access to each other’s market in the coming time. She welcomed and pledged to create all possible conditions for French enterprises to participate in projects in Vietnam, especially in the fields of infrastructure development, clean energy, renewable energy, smart city, and healthcare, among others.On the same day, the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group had a working session with the NA Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children. –VNA