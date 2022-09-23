Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held talks with French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guerini in Paris on September 23 to discuss future cooperation priorities between the two ministries.



It was within the framework of the Vietnam-France cooperation agreement on civil service and administrative modernisation for the 2022-2025 period, signed in Hanoi in March.



Tra said the 2016-2021 cooperation programme brought successes to public service, administrative reform and digital transformation in Vietnam.



In the near future, the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs will focus on administrative reform, digital transformation and civil service reform in tandem with climate change response, thus propelling green growth, she said, adding that she hopes France will help Vietnam with these during 2022-2025.



She wished both sides would share experience and jointly hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership next year.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Guerini, for his part, expressed readiness to share France’s experience in renewing the professional training of high-ranking officials, adding that his ministry is ready to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs effectively.



Both sides pledged to continue promoting collaboration in reform of civil service, digital transformation and improving the quality of personnel and other activities within the framework of the agreement.



On the occasion, Director of the National Institute of Public Service Maryvonne Lebrignonen discussed with the Vietnamese delegation about the possibility of bringing Vietnamese personnel to the institute for training./.