Politics Doctors of Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan receive UN delegation Doctors of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan, have recently received a United Nations (UN) delegation led by Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management Christian Saunders.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 31.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam wants to deepen comprehensive partnership with US: PM Vietnam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading important partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on March 30.