Vietnam, France step up collaboration in public services, administrative modernisation
Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service on March 31 signed a cooperation agreement in the field of public services and administrative modernisation.
The pact was inked by Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery on behalf of the two agencies.
Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange experience and real-life practices in a range of aspects, including digital government and e-government building, digital transformation of public administration, management of document and digital data, gender equality policy, and leadership capacity support.
They are expected to work together regarding related wage issues and human resources training; exchange experience in the organisation of local administrations in urban, rural, and island areas; and build a legal framework and a system of public service ethics control.
In her remarks at the signing ceremony, Tra said the signing of the agreement aims to boost experience sharing in administrative management and set out cooperation orientations in the time to come for mutual benefits.
She informed that at a working session before the event, the two sides and France’s Normandy University agreed to soon launch joint activities under the pact, particularly serving the Vietnamese ministries’ capacity training for young leaders of localities and ministries in the 2022-2025 period.
For his part, Warnery affirmed the three-year agreement was the result of cooperation in the administrative field between the two countries during the past two decades. It has highly ambitious contents such as training issues, salaries of officials and civil servants, and public service ethics, he added.
The ambassador said France is ready to work with Vietnam in implementing the contents, unveiling that in the near future, there will be training courses on decentralisation and exchange of views from experts in digital transformation./.