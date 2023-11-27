Business Sustainable development of mariculture in Vietnam discussed A conference was held recently in the central-coastal province of Khanh Hoa to discuss solutions to the sustainable development of mariculture in Vietnam.

Business Bac Ninh leads in online business registration rate The northern province of Bac Ninh reported 100% in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business HaNoi Midnight Sale 2023 draws over 2.4 million shoppers HaNoi Midnight Sale, a large-scale concentrated promotion event that took place in the capital city from November 24-25, attracted about 2.4 million shoppers who enjoyed more than 3,000 promotion programmes worth over 25 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD), up 20% over last year’s edition.

Business Ample room for Vietnamese coffee in Algerian market: Trade Counsellor There is ample room for Vietnamese coffee in the Algerian market because importers and consumers in the African country favour the coffee's quality and taste, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.