Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the congress. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, VGCL Standing Vice President Tran Thanh Hai noted that the congress is an important political event and a great festival of the working class and trade union organisations, which is expected to decide major matters relating to workers and public servants, as well as trade union operations.Over the past five years, the Party and State issued many guidelines, policies and laws, especially the Politburo’s Resolution No. 02 dated June 12, 2021 on renovating the organisation and operation of the country's trade union organisation in the new situation, thus facilitating such activities, he said.Highlighting reforms by all-level trade unions, the official said they and the working class have proven their position, role and responsibility in the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation, and international integration.The congress will review achievements, look into shortcomings, draw lessons learned from the 2018 - 2023 term, and set out goals, tasks and solutions for the next five years, according to Hai.VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang presented a report looking back on the performance by all-level trade unions, especially the VGCL, over the past five years, highlighting that they actively engaged in the process of building policies and laws to better protect the rights and interests of labourers, including pushing for raising the regional minimum wage, which has increased by 25.34% compared to the beginning of the term.