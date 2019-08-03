A chamber music programme was organised by the Dao Minh Quang Foundation in Berlin to boost cultural and music exchanges and help audiences understand more about Vietnamese chamber music.

Artists from Germany and Vietnam performed famous Vietnamese and German works. Their performance exchange has helped tighten the relationship between the two countries, especially at a time when the Vietnamese community in Germany reaches 180,000 people.

Singers Pham Oanh and Tan Phuong are graduates from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Pham Oanh now lives and performs in Berlin, while Tan Phuong is a lecturer at the National University of Arts Education.

The German - Vietnamese chamber music performance was launched by the Dao Minh Quang Foundation in 2016, aiming to boost the culture and music exchange between the two countries.-VNA