The committee noted that last year, two-way trade between Germany and Vietnam reached nearly 15 billion EUR, up from 10 billion EUR in 2015. The German side wished to join in projects in energy, healthcare and digitalization through the exchange of experience and technological transfer.

In energy cooperation, both sides wished to upgrade their Energy Dialogue to an Energy Partnership to accelerate the energy transition process in the two countries.

Host and guest discussed solutions to simplify administrative procedures and remove non-tariff trade barriers. They agreed to support and protect geographical indications of each other's products in accordance with EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the laws of both countries.

They also mentioned the possibility to step up the issuance of working visas for German employees in Vietnam, thus creating favorable conditions for German companies to do business in the country.

At the meeting, they also agreed to organize the meeting of the Joint Committee every two years. Accordingly, the next meeting is scheduled to be held in Vietnam in early 2025, or may be earlier if agreed by both parties./.

