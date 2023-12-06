Vietnam, Germany step up cooperation via Party channel
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Quoc Minh, member of the CPV Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, have attended the fourth policy dialogue between the CPV and Germany's left-wing Die Linke Party and visited the European country from September 4-9.
Minh, who is also Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (The People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, co-chaired the dialogue, during which the two sides briefed each other on the situation of the two Parties and countries.
They praised the policy dialogue mechanism, which, they said, has contributed to enhancing the relationship between the two countries through the Party channel, and making the bilateral strategic partnership more intensive, stable and substantive.
On this occasion, Minh met with secretary general of the German party Tobias Bank, and held in-depth discussions with leaders of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and the Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES.
At these meetings, he affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, stressing Vietnam attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Germany and regards the country as a top partner in the European Union (EU).
Vietnam also treasures and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, he added.
The German officials agreed on measures to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, as well as their coordination at multilateral political party forums, for peace, the sake of people, justice and social progress.
Within the framework of the visit, Minh and his entourage learned about industrial transformation in Sachsen-Anhalt and met with the vice president of the state parliament, and had a working session with representatives from Lausitz and Central-German Mining Administration Company./.