Politics Lai Chau seeks to beef up cooperation with Indian partners Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People's Committee Ha Trong Hai received a visiting delegation from the Indian Embassy and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) in the northwestern mountainous province on November 8.

Politics Vietnam elected Vice President of UNESCO General Conference Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City calls for Japanese bank’s support for green projects Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.