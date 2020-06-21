Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has gone 66 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases in the community as of 6pm on June 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Of the 349 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.



Some 5,724 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine at hospitals, medical stations and at home.



Up to 327 patients or 93.7 percent of the total cases have recovered, and there is no fatality.



Among the active patients, two have tested negative for the coronavirus once while four negative at least twice./.



