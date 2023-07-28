The Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 will take place across the country from December 4, 2023 to January 1, 2024. (Photo:congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 will take place across the country from December 4, 2023 to January 1, 2024.



The event will be held in both online and offline formats to facilitate and attract the participation of businesses and producers from different economic sectors.



During the month, businesses will introduce promotion activities in diverse forms, aiming to offer goods and services of high quality and reasonable prices.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the programme aims to boost domestic consumption and strengthen manufacturing and business activities in order to contribute to the country’s economic recovery and development.



Besides, it will also help increase awareness of domestic consumers of Vietnamese goods and services through mass media activities.



Organisations and businesses will coordinate to hold fairs displaying products in the localities to effectively link production with sale, promote domestic sale, develop the domestic market, and stimulate the tourism industry./.