World German journalist: Party chief’s article offers insight into Vietnam’s pathway to socialism German journalist Gerhard Feldbauer has said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s article “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the pathway toward socialism in Vietnam” has offered deep and thorough insights into the road chosen by Vietnam following the 1945 August Revolution, drawing public attention.

Politics Switzerland presents 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Vietnam An aid package of 13 tonnes of medical supplies from the Swiss Government is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 13, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland said, citing a notice from the Humanitarian Aid Agency under the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

Politics Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges lauded German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.

Politics ﻿Vietnam-India cooperation effective at international forums: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted effective cooperation between Vietnam and India at international and regional forums and within the frameworks of ASEAN and Greater Mekong Sub-region at a virtual workshop on August 12.