Vietnam hails recent developments in Somalia
Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.
Anh said such developments are related to preparations for the elections, including dialogue efforts of leaders of the Government and member states to reach consensus on the time and plan for the elections, and encourage the increasing involvement of women, ethnic minorities and youths in political process.
Expressing his concern over complicated security situation in the country, especially violent acts and attacks targeting civilians, he wished that the Somali Government would work closely with AMISOM to adopt necessary security measures, especially before and during the elections, to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.
The Vietnamese representative called on the UN and the international community to enhance technical support for Somalia in the field, as well as urged the UN, global and regional organisations to assist the African country in humanitarian and rural development programmes, response to COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
Participants at the event also expressed their support for the role and activities of the UNSOM, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and regional organisations in assisting the Somali Government.
Founded in 2013, UNSOM is tasked with helping the Somali Government with peace and reconciliation process, as well as coordinating international assistance./.
Anh said such developments are related to preparations for the elections, including dialogue efforts of leaders of the Government and member states to reach consensus on the time and plan for the elections, and encourage the increasing involvement of women, ethnic minorities and youths in political process.
Expressing his concern over complicated security situation in the country, especially violent acts and attacks targeting civilians, he wished that the Somali Government would work closely with AMISOM to adopt necessary security measures, especially before and during the elections, to protect vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.
The Vietnamese representative called on the UN and the international community to enhance technical support for Somalia in the field, as well as urged the UN, global and regional organisations to assist the African country in humanitarian and rural development programmes, response to COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
Participants at the event also expressed their support for the role and activities of the UNSOM, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and regional organisations in assisting the Somali Government.
Founded in 2013, UNSOM is tasked with helping the Somali Government with peace and reconciliation process, as well as coordinating international assistance./.